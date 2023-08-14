FRUITLAND, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County is embarking on an ambitious capital expansion project.
The organization is taking over and renovating a building in Fruitland, aiming to raise approximately one million dollars. They've already secured more than $373,000 towards their goal.
The new facility promises to offer much-needed space, including office areas and a financial literacy training center.
Molly Hilligoss, the organization's director, shed light on the current constraints they face. "In our existing office, between the Restore and the main office, we have 20 people on payroll squeezed into a very limited space. This new office will triple our workspace, which is critically needed," Hilligoss said.
Construction is set to begin at the end of the upcoming month. If all goes according to plan, Habitat for Humanity could be settling into their new building in Wicomico County by March. The organization is reaching out to the community for support in achieving their expansion goals.