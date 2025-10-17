DELMARVA - Spooky Season has returned and so have all the fun events across Delmarva! WBOC will keep a running list of 2025 trick-or-treat and spooky happenings dates and times across the Peninsula as Halloween approaches. This list will continuously be updated with additional listings or changes in times and dates.
For any towns, cities or communities not on this list, please email us at news@wboc.com to have your community added. For specific questions to any of the below listed dates and times readers are advised to contact their town or city halls directly. Happy Halloween, Delmarva!
Delaware:
-Blades: Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m., Blades Fire Department
-Bridgeville: Downtown Trunk or Treat & Trick or Treat, Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Bridgeville Fire Company
-Dewey Beach: Dewey Beach Police Trick or Treat, Friday, Oct. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Hotel Dewey
-Dover: Trunk or Treat Bash, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2-5 p.m. 411 Legislative Avenue
-Frankford: Roxana Vol. Fire Company Trunk or Treat, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m., 35943 Zion Church Rd.
-Georgetown: DSP Trunk or Treat, Thursday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. at Georgetown DMV
-Lewes: Friday, Oct. 31, 5 - 8 p.m.
-Milford: Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
-Rehoboth Beach: Sea Witch Festival - Oct. 24 - 26
-Selbyville: Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co.
Maryland:
-Berlin: Touch a Trunk n Treat - Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Stephen Decatur Park
-Denton: Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
-Girdletree: Trick or Trunk, Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company
-Princess Anne: Halloween Block Party, Friday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m., Princess Anne Library
-Salisbury: TidalHealth Trunk or Treat, Thursday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m., TidalHealth Peninsula Regional campus
Virginia:
-Accomac: Trunk or Treat at Boys and Girls Club of the ESVA, Friday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
-Chincoteague: Trick or Treat on Main Street, Friday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
-Exmore: Trick or Treat on Main St., Friday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.
-Onley: Trunk or Treat at Onley Town Garage, Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.