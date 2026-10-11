DELMARVA - Your guide to Halloween on Delmarva. This list will be continually updated as we learn about more events. For any towns, cities or communities not on this list, please email us at news@wboc.com to have your community added.
Delaware
Kent County
Camden - The town will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the corner of East Camden Wyoming Avenue and North West Street.
Clayton - Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dover - Dover PD will hold their Trunk or Treat Bash on Saturday, October 24 at Legislative Mall from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dover - Trick or Treat on The Green will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Harrington - Trail of Treats will be held on Monday, October 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrington Parks & Recreation Trail.
Hartly - Hartly Volunteer Fire Company will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fire Hall.
Other
Kent County Parks and Rec will host a Children's Halloween Fantasy Trail at Brecknock Park on Saturday, October 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Sussex County
Bethany Beach - Bethany will host their annual Wags, Witches & Warlocks Event on Saturday, October 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bridgeville - Downtown Trunk or Treat will be held at the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dewey Beach - Children are invited to trick-or-treat on Friday, October 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Haunted Bonfire and Haunted Graveyard Spectacular will take place later the same night on Dickinson Avenue.
Ellendale - Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fenwick Island - Halloween in the Woods will be held at the Faucett Okie Family Nature Preserve from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 30.
Frankford - Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Georgetown - The Annual Trunk or Treat will be held at the Georgetown DMV on Thursday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greenwood - Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Laurel - The town will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Bryan's Bowling Center.
Lewes - Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lewes - The Lewes Historical Society will host All Hallows Eve on Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the their town campus at 110 Shipcarpenter St.
Millsboro - The Millsboro Police Department will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Millsboro Town Center.
Millville - The town will host their annual Trail of Treats on Saturday, October 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Evans Park.
Milton - Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ocean View - The Ocean View Police Department will host their 11th Annual Cops & Goblins Halloween Festival on Saturday, October 24th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at John West Park.
Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth's Sea Witch Festival returns on October 23 and runs through October 25 on Rehoboth Ave.
Seaford - The town's annual Halloween Parade will take place on Wednesday, October 28 at 7 p.m. on Cedar Avenue.
Selbyville - The town will host their 6th annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co. parking lot on Main Street.
Other
Delaware Parks and Recreation will host a Children's Fantasy Trail at the Seaside Nature Center inside Cape Henlopen State Park on Sunday, October 25 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7.
Maryland
Caroline County
Denton - Downtown Denton will host Pumpkin Palooza and a Halloween Parade on Friday, October 30. The event begins at 5 p.m. downtown.
Federalsburg - The town will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Federalsburg Marina.
Greensboro - The Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company will host a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greensboro Fire Company Community Hall on Greensboro Rd.
Ridgely - The Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween Trick or Treat Event on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dorchester County
Dorchester County has set a county-wide trick-or-treat window on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials note this does not supersede times and dates set by local municipalities in Dorchester.
Cambridge - Main Street Trick-or-Treat will take place Friday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Cambridge.
Cambridge - A Trunk or Treat will be held on Friday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Weaver Avenue.
Cambridge - A community Halloween Event will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 821 Fairmount Avenue.
East New Market - The town will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 23 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 10 Murphy Alley.
Vienna - The Vienna Volunteer Fire Company will host their annual Costume Party on October 31 at 7 p.m.
Vienna - According to the fire department, trick-or-treating will take place in town beforehand from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Somerset County
Crisfield - The annual Kids Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, October 31 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will start at the Tawes Museum on 9th St.
Princess Anne - A Halloween Block Party will be held Saturday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Princess Anne Library.
Talbot County
Easton - Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Easton - Maryland State Police will host a Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Easton Airport.
Oxford - A Trunk or Treat will be hosted on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Watermen's Parking Lot at the Causeway.
Other
Talbot County Parks and Recreation will host their annual BOOnanza event at the Talbot County Community Center on Wednesday, October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per child.
Wicomico County
Fruitland - A free Halloween Party will be held at the Fruitland Grange on Saturday, October 24. A quiet hour will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Then, the party will be open to all from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mardela Springs - A Harvest Festival will be held at Mardela Middle/High School on Friday, October 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and take a trick-or-treat walk through the halls. Tickets are $5.
Pittsville - The Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at the department on Gumboro Rd.
Salisbury - Treat Street will be held in Downtown Salisbury on Sunday, October 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Salisbury Zoo - Halloween Happening will take place at the Salisbury Zoo on Saturday, October 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
Worcester County
Ocean City - Several Halloween-themed events will be held at Sunfest from October 22 to October 25, including a Halloween Beach Maze, the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, a Trunk or Treat and more.
Ocean City - Ocean City Recreation and Parks will host Halloween Bowl Bash on Saturday, October 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ocean Bowl Skate Park. Tickets are $15 without the Ocean Bowl Year Pass.
Ocean City - Ocean City Recreation and Parks will host a Halloween "Spook Out" Party on Sunday, October 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Northside Park.
Pocomoke City - The Delmarva Discovery Museum will host a Trick-or-Treat event at the museum on Saturday, October 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Snow Hill - A Halloween Parade and Block Party will be held on Saturday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Snow Hill.
Snow Hill - The Furnace Town Historic Site will host Halloween in the Forest on Saturday, October 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Old Furnace Rd. Tickets are $5.
Virginia
Accomack County
Chincoteague - Trick or Treat Main Street will take place on Saturday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Onancock - Onancock's Halloween Weekend will take place October 23 through October 25. Events include movie nights and a Halloween Parade on October 24 at 6 p.m.