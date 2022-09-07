SALISBURY, Md.- Wednesday afternoon, set up was in full swing at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center for a concert fundraiser. Put on by Hope and Life Outreach or HALO. Celeste Savage, the executive director at HALO says this concert will help the organization continue its outreach.
"This is a fundraiser," Savage said. "So every ticket sold goes straight back into HALO. To help offset the cost of operating our facilities."
And their outreach means so much as more and more people are experiencing hard times.
"We work with the homeless population of men women and children in the community and were just seeing the numbers just continue to grow," Savage said.
They hope this is another way to give back to the community as they celebrate 15 years of helping those in need. Along with music and fun, Christina Wilson, the spiritual development administrator, says there will also be a room of prayer for those with heavy hearts.
"It is bigger than a concert," Wilson said. "And we're praying that this will bring a revival to the city and that God will use HALO not just to help the homeless and the hurting but to make an impact on our city. "
The concert will only last a couple hours but the hope is the impact will last another 15 years.