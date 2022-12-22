Halo Welcomes Walk-Ins For Extreme Cold Shelter

SALISBURY, Md. - People who are living on the streets, will have a warm place to sleep and eat on this bitter cold holiday weekend.
Tomorrow, beds and cots will be available at the Salisbury Halo organization's Extreme Cold Shelter. The organization is on South Blvd, and they are accepting walk-ins.
Executive Director Celeste Savage says they do not know how many people will need their help, but they're prepared for an influx of people. She says, "we are already getting calls to find out information for this weekend. We just never know because sometimes it is 10 or 12 and sometimes it is one person."
Savage adds, "if we're completely full and we have walk-ins or the police bring in someone then they will be given a nice size cot but it will still be warm and better than being out in that freezing cold."
The beds and cots will be separated in sections for men, women, and children. The stay there also includes a hot meal and activities.
The Wicomico County Police Department will also be helping out with rides.
Tim Palmer, Community Program Coordinator says, "what they’re going to do is offer rides and if people want to take that help then cool. But they don’t have to because we don’t want to be intrusive and we don’t want to mess up anybody’s autonomy. We’re going to be doing our best to make sure that no one has to sleep on the streets."
Palmer also encouraged those to contact police if they see someone outside that might need to go to the shelter.
Savage suggested for those who would like the help during the holiday weekend can sign up to be a volunteer at Halo.