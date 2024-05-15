SOMERSET CO., MD - The Somerset County Health Department has announced the installation of vending machines in Princess Anne and Crisfield containing harm reduction and personal hygiene items.
According to the Health Department, the vending machines are stocked with drug safety testing and opioid overdose prevention supplies such as xylazine and fentanyl test trips along with NARCAN. The vending machines also contain hygiene kits, latex condoms, and bags for the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs and other medications. The Health Department says the machines are no-cost.
The vending machine in Princess Anne is located at the Wellness and Recovery Center at 11674 Somerset Avenue. Crisfield’s is located outside the Woodrow Wilson Community Center at 119 S 7th Stret.
The vending machine locations were chosen due to their accessibility, and the Health Department says their use does not require any personal information or interaction with staff.
Somerset County officials say the machines can be accessed 24/7.
More information on the new vending machines can be acquired by calling 443-523-1700.