FENWICK ISLAND, DE- A stranded seal rescued in Fenwick Island has died.
The MERR Institute responded to the adult harp seal on Wednesday. He had hardly moved over the course of three days.
MERR officials say they made their best efforts to help the seal, nicknamed Taurus, but his body was already shutting down.
Taurus was reportedly taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for further care, where he later died.
They say the seal lived a long life and was strong and tough even at the end of his life.