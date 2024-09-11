HARRINGTON, DE - The Harrington Police Department, OSHA and Delmarva Powers Safety and Investigation Team are investigating an electrical incident that caused serious injury to three victims.
On September 11th, at approximately 12:15pm, the Harrington Police Department were dispatched along with surrounding fire, paramedic, and police aviation officials to a reported electrocution in the first block of Dorman Street in Harrington.
The Harrington Police Department reported that arriving units found three adult male victims with serious injuries. Two victims were transported by helicopter and one by ambulance, according to HPD.
Police say the investigation is in its initial stages and will be lead by investigators from OSHA and the Delmarva Powers Safety and Investigation Team. The Harrington Police Department will assist.
HPD say all the victim's names and status of injuries sustained are being withheld at this time.