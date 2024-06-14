HARRINGTON, Del.- Authorities continue to search for an expensive piece of construction equipment stolen from outside W.T. Chipman Middle School. Police tell us the thief left a long trail of track marks behind.
Harrington Police report that a mini Caterpillar excavator was taken around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators believe the suspect arrived on a bike and drove the excavator out of the lot into a nearby field, leaving visible tracks throughout.
"Apparently, those excavators have universal keys, so they were able to get inside, start it up, and drive it into the field," said Harrington Police Corporal Jared Hacker.
Police are using surveillance video to try to solve the case, although the suspect is difficult to discern in the footage.
"We have been working closely with residents. There are a lot of people on that road who have cameras, so we have a couple of leads but nothing concrete yet," Hacker said.
Hacker believes the suspect drove the excavator through the field into a housing development, where more track marks were found.
"They probably drove it a good mile to where they loaded it up on a trailer and then took it," he explained.
Some Harrington residents were unaware of the theft.
"Four in the morning? No, I was probably asleep," said Brayden.
Others were shocked and confused by the incident.
"That just sounds straight up ridiculous. Who would even do that?" said Obama Johnson, another resident.
Caterpillar mini excavators can be valued at more than $30,000.
Hacker noted that the mini excavator had been delivered to the school on Monday and was stolen less than 24 hours later.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Hacker at 302-398-4493 ext. 13.