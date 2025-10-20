HARRINGTON, DE- The City of Harrington is looking to tighten rules for motorized bikes, scooters, and skateboards in an effort to improve safety on city streets.
During Monday night’s council meeting, members are scheduled to hold the first reading of Ordinance 25-0, which would amend Chapter 410 of the city code to add new restrictions on the use of motorized skateboards, scooters, and bicycles. The proposal outlines where the devices can be used, sets age limits, and establishes penalties for violations.
City Manager Norman Barlow says the proposed rules come in response to growing safety concerns.
“There’s been a lot of them in town where they’ve been running stop signs. They’ve been doing some unsafe things, so we want to make sure it’s safe for the pedestrians as well and motorists.”
According to the ordinance, motorized devices would be prohibited on public streets and sidewalks unless the power is turned off. Riders under 16 would be required to wear helmets, and anyone younger than 12 would need adult supervision. Repeat offenders could face fines or even forfeiture of their devices.
Barlow says the ordinance is intended to clarify safety standards for riders, especially for younger users, as the city has seen an increase in motorized devices on the streets.
“If they’re 12, you know, there’s going to be supervision. Sixteen and have to have a driver’s license. So there are some stipulations that they’re going to have to do to make sure that they’re safe and they’re following the rules.”
Aida Martinez, a Harrington neighbor, says she supports the ordinance and believes tightening the rules will help keep roads safer for both drivers and riders.
“I think that’s great because you just never know. We might not have the issue now, but maybe later we will.”
Barlow noted that while there have been no significant incidents, the city hopes to head off problems, especially as Harrington continues to grow.
“We don’t have no major incidents in town. It’s more of a deterrent to try to prevent things and then deal with things.”
The proposed ordinance would also give the police department the authority to seize motorized devices used in violation of the law. Any costs associated with the seizure would be paid by the operator or owner unless they are found not guilty.
Police Chief Capt. Joseph Perna says enforcement isn’t about punishment but about keeping the community safe.
“We’re not trying to ban them. We just want to make it safer for the individuals riding them and for other bystanders sharing the roadway.”
After Monday’s first reading, the ordinance will return for a second reading at a future council meeting. City leaders say they’re not yet sure when that will happen.