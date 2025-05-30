KENT COUNTY, DE - A Harrington man is facing charges for theft and arson of a vehicle.
The Milford Police Department say on May 20, they received two reports regarding a stolen vehicle and attempted stolen vehicle that occurred at the Milford Movies 9, in the 900 block of North DuPont Boulevard.
Investigators say the suspects set one of the stolen motor vehicles on fire after stealing it. The arson investigation was turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office say that vehicle fire happened around 4 a.m., in the 1200 block of Butler Road, in Houston, Delaware. Officials determined the fire was intentionally set inside of the vehicle.
Milford Police Department investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as Douglas Moore, 18 of Harrington. Milford Police say Moore was arrested on May 22. The second suspect is still unknown, according to police.
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief $1000 but less than $5000
Moore had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was released on $7,000 unsecured bail after investigators requested a secured bail be issued. Moore will appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.