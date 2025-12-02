Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to midnight EST tonight. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&