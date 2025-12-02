HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a man on aggravated menacing and weapons charges following multiple shots-fired incidents over the weekend in Harrington.
According to police, troopers were called to a home on Staytonville Road on Saturday, Nov. 29 at about 9 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Police say they learned a car had been seen leaving the area when shots rang out. About two hours later, police were called back to the same location and were told the car had returned and again fired a shot towards the home before fleeing.
At 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, police say the same car returned to the area and witnesses reported more gunfire. At 10:30 a.m., an unknown suspect was reportedly seen yelling from the car.
Luckily, police say no homes were struck and no injuries were reported in any of the alleged shootings.
Investigators eventually identified Dionne Warner, 43, as a suspect in the shots-fired incidents. Police say Warner was searching for a family member he believed was in the area, but had no ties to the home on Staytonville Road or the residents who live there.
On Nov. 30, police arrested Warner at his home on a separate warrant. Warner is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a gun, according to police. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $47,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 4 counts
-Harassment – 4 counts
DSP continues to investigate these incidents and asks anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8555.