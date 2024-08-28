HARRINGTON, DE– Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who allegedly placed a credit card skimming device inside a store.
Harrington Police believe the skimmer was placed on an ATM at the Royal Farms at 7250 Milford-Harrington Highway around 5:16 a.m. on Aug. 26. Officers were made aware of the device the following day.
Police urge anyone with information on the suspect’s identity, or whose bank accounts were impacted, to contact Cpl. Hacker at 302-398-4493, ext. 13.
Anyone who used the ATM on Aug. 26 or 27 is advised to notify their financial institutions of possible fraudulent activity.