HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police say they arrested a man for felony drug possession yesterday morning.
Troopers responded to Harrington Raceway & Casino around 4:20 a.m. after security personnel said they observed 38-year-old Mitchell Harding, of Milford, trespassing. DSP said Harding was previously banned from the casino since July 2021 and has been warned that trespassing would result in his arrest.
Police took Harding into custody and said a search yielded approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 0.6 grams of crack cocaine.
Harding was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
He was arraigned and released on a $4,250 unsecured bond.