EASTON, MD - Hockey teams and skaters who use the Harrington rink may soon be searching for a new place to skate. However, finding ice time at the Talbot County Community Center rink may prove challenging.
The Talbot County rink, which serves as a hub for hockey players and figure skaters alike, already operates at near capacity.
“The ice is booked, whether it is the high school hockey [team], the figure skating team, we have the Easton Ice Hawks hockey club here, and we have other small programs that we run,” said Emily Gilmer, director of Talbot County Parks and Recreation.
Gilmer said accommodating these programs, along with community skating, leaves little room for additional activities.
“During prime ice time, [We're begin] anytime during after-school hours from 3 o'clock to 10, even 11 o'clock some evenings. And then on weekends, from Saturday we start as early as 7 a.m., and it goes to 10, 10:30, sometimes even 11 p.m.,” Gilmer explained.
This tight schedule means there’s limited opportunity to take on teams displaced by Harrington’s rink closure. However, there is some potential for availability outside the peak season.
“We have springtime ice and we have summertime ice as well. We just stayed open year-round for the first time last year, and so this is our second year being open year-round, and we do have availability,” Gilmer said.
Despite the constraints, some parents expressed willingness to share the rink if it helps all teams find a place to skate.
“If need be, like I said, my girls love the community skate. But if we all need to band together to make sure there's enough ice time for all the teams, like I wouldn’t want to see any of the teams go away. So we would definitely sacrifice and adjust,” said Matt Moore, a frequent visitor and parent.
As for the future of Harrington’s skaters, their next steps remain uncertain, but the search for ice time continues.