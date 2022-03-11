HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police have arrested a 42-year-old man on multiple charges after a traffic led to the discovery of more than 6 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun.
It happened Thursday when officers on patrol came into contact with Ronnell T. Vickers, of Harrington, after discovering the vehicle he was driving had an invalid registration. Police said that officers noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Vickers' vehicle, which led to a probable cause search. Police said officers seized the following:
- Several packages of marijuana total weight approximately 2,858.2 grams (6.3 pounds)
- Approximately 12.4 grams of ecstasy
- Loaded 9mm handgun
- Two digital scales
- Various drug paraphernalia
Vickers was arrested and charged with:
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 2 quantity (C Felony)
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance (D Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 quantity (F Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 quantity (G Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (violation)
- Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony (B Felony)
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon/Firearm (D Felony)
- Two registration violations
Vickers was presented via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of a $31,000 cash bond.