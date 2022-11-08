WASHINGTON- Incumbent GOP Rep. Andy Harris has been reelected to a new term in Maryland's 1st Congressional District.
Harris, the state's lone Republican congressman, garnered 59.9% of the vote in Tuesday's general election. His Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur garnered 37.5% of the vote.
Mizeur conceded defeat in a speech Tuesday night.
Harris watched the results come in at Brew River Seafood House in Salisbury with newly-elected Wicomico County Executive, Julie Giordano.
"It is an incredible honor and privilege to once again be chosen by the people of the First Congressional District to serve as their voice in Congress," Harris said in a statement. "As the son of immigrants who fled communism, I am reassured by the results - that despite the harmful last two years, the American dream is still alive and well. I look forward to our efforts in the Republican majority to cut spending, reduce inflation, rein in our southern border, restore law and order, and serve as a check on the rogue and out-of-touch Biden Administration."
Maryland's 1st Congressional District includes the Eastern Shore. The district still leans Republicans despite recent redistricting.