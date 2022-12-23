DOVER, Del.- Despite frigid temperatures, bone-chilling winds and snow flurries, some last minute shoppers had no choice but to brave the elements two days before Christmas.
The Dover Mall was bustling with shoppers since it opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. With packed stores and long lines, some customers said they saw a trend.
Michelle and Peyton Broadway of Clayton were shopping for their grandparents. They said, "if you go in there it's all men and they all have stuff for women!"
The sisters said they can't judge though, because "then again here we are standing in this same line."
Also in that line, was Xavier Hopkins who lives in Camden.
He said shopping this close to the holiday is nothing new for him.
"I am a habitual procrastinator you know," said Hopkins. "I looked up and realized Christmas Eve is tomorrow so it was just time."
Others say they couldn't give this holiday tradition the cold shoulder no matter what.
"I don't have a choice right now!" said Michael Dixon who lives in Dover.
Shakima Foreman of Dover said she is not a procrastinator, but, had to pick up just one more gift for a special someone.
"I had to go pick something up really fast just one thing and that's it," Foreman said.
Michelle Broadway said the snow flurries put her in the holiday spirit.
"I welcome the snow actually," she said. "It was the first time that it definitely felt like it was Christmas so it's not too bad."
Hundreds of other shoppers took on the freezing cold in hopes of finding the perfect gift to warm the hearts of their loved ones this weekend.
The Dover Mall will be open until 8 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 24.