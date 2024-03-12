HARTLY, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man on multiple felony drug charges this week in Hartly.
Police say the Kent County Governor’s Task Force searched a home on Hartly Road on Monday, March 11, at about 5 p.m following a two-month long narcotics investigation. There, authorities say they found just under 49 grams of Crystal Methamphetamines and about .86 grams of cocaine. A digital scale was also discovered, according to police.
George Doby, 55, of Hartly, was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $40,400 cash bond and faces the following charges:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia