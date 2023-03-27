DOVER, Del.- A Hartly man was arrested on weapons and assault charges after getting into a fight at a Dover apartment overnight Sunday.
Dover Police say that they found a 33-year-old Dover man and 32-year-old Jeremiah Sanquist next to a car in the parking lot of the Woodmill Apartments around 2 a.m.
The Dover man told police that Sanquist has assaulted him inside of the apartment with a firearm and he had fired that gun in his apartment earlier in the night.
Sanquist was taken into custody without incident and officers found a .22 caliber revolver, .22 LR Derringer, and a .22LR/.45LC Derringer that Sanquist had placed in a nearby car. Officers also found damage inside of the victim’s apartment caused by Sanquist during the earlier incident.
Sanquist was transported to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned.
Sanquist was committed to SCI on $81,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited(3x)
- Assault Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000