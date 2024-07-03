HARTLY, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested a 26-year-old Hartly man on multiple charges including DUI after they say he crashed into an occupied house Tuesday.
According to State Troopers, police were called to a home on Arthursville Road in Hartly on July 2nd just after 6 p.m. for reports of a Chevrolet Silverado that had crashed into the house. Police say they arrived to find the driver of the truck, Steven Wolinski, who showed multiple signs of impairment and refused to perform field tests.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the crash.
Investigators say a search of Wolinski’s truck revealed a loaded firearm and open bottles of alcoholic beverages. Wolinski was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $76,102 secured bond and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
-Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
-DUI
-Multiple Traffic Offenses