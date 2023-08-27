Heacook Fest Was A Hit

DELMAR, Md. - It's been just a little over two years since Corporal Keith Heacook, a Delmar Policeman was killed in the line of duty.
Sunday night, in Delmar, people celebrated Heacook and his legacy.
At the Amphitheater at Kylan Barn people flooded in to enjoy not only some music and fun with friends, but to support the fallen Delmar Police Officer Corporal Keith Heacook.
The founder of Heacook Fest, Doug Marshall says it's important that the community never forgets who Heacook was.
"It's important to memorialize someone when they lay their life down like this. It's easy for us as Americans because we glaze over very quickly and sometimes people forget Keith Heacook or Glenn Hilliard. The concerts really to honor and to keep those memories alive," says Marhsall.
Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley agrees.
Barkley says, "It's a way to keep Keith's name relevant. It's not that we're ever going to forget, but there may be others who don't know. So we're honoring the man. We're honoring his deeds. We're honoring his sacrifice."
People in the crowd came from all over Delmarva. Some of those people were either former or current officers, people with an officer in their family, and the family members of Heacook.
Rie Sadler says, "Well, I was married to a police officer at one time. I'm also an attorney not in the criminal sense but I have worked with police officers on a lot of things." She goes on to says, "There are a lot of people out there that may not necessarily be heard in the fact that we support our officers and what they do. When we lose one, it doesn't just affect the local community, it affects us all."
Marshall says all ticket sales and proceeds went to organizations like Operation We Care, Tunnels To Towers, and Behind The Line.
Supporting our men and women in blue.