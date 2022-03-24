Amanda SubbaRao holds a sign calling for "Fair Maps" during a rally in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 8, 2021. A trial over the legality of Maryland's new state legislative district map has begun. Attorneys for plaintiffs who are challenging the boundaries focused Wednesday, March 23, 2022 on eight districts in the middle of the state that they say are not compact. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, file)