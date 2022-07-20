SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department is welcoming residents to the Wicomico County Civic Center, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury, which will be used as a cooling center.
People are welcome to the civic center's Danang Room on Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 23 from noon to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 24 from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
The Health Department asks to be sure you are social distancing. While masks are recommended, they are not required. However, visitors are required to bring their own medications, masks, beverages, and food.
Pets are also welcomed. They will be sheltered by animal control at the humane society. Pets will be returned before the cooling center closes.
And, for anyone that needs transportation, call Shore Transit at 443-260-2300 and select "dispatch" option.
Another cooling center will also open Thursday, July 21, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The MAC Inc,. Senior Center, located at 909 Progress Circle in Salisbury, is welcoming residents ages 55 and older.
For more information regarding cooling centers in Wicomico County, call 211.
And for more information on heat and summer safety, visit www.wicomicohealth.org.