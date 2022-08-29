STEVENSVILLE, Md. - With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Maryland Transportation Authority is urging drivers to focus on safe driving practices, and recommending that motorists traveling off-peak to help minimize delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore may also find time savings by utilizing the I-95 northern route traveling the Tydings Bridge.
MDTA officials anticipate more than 350,000 vehicles will cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, Sept. 2, and Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5. Motorists should expect delays at the bridge and along the US 50 corridor during the holiday travel period. Heavier eastbound volumes are expected Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3, with heavier westbound volumes expected Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5. Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.
The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this holiday period include:
- Thursday, Sept. 1 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 2 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 3 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 4 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5 – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 6 – before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation and may be prohibited during incidents. Learn more about two-way operations here.
Motorists must pay attention and adhere to overhead lane signals.
- RED X: Lane is closed. You MUST NOT enter or travel in any lane over which a RED X signal is shown.
- YELLOW X: Prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW.
- DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW: You can drive in the lane beneath the GREEN ARROW signal.
It is important to note that the majority of crashes on the Bay Bridge are rear-end collisions. Always stay focused on the road ahead, maintain a safe following distance and follow posted speed limits. Commercial vehicles must travel across the Bay Bridge in the right lane. A vehicle breakdown can create significant backups within minutes. Make sure your vehicle is road ready before venturing out. If your vehicle begins to break down, exit the roadway. If that is not possible, remain inside your vehicle and call #77 for assistance.
For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com.