Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Early This Evening... Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to northwest winds will be gusty to 30 to 40 mph. Relative humidity values will drop to around 30 percent across the lower Maryland Eastern Shore. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through early this evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.