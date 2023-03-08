HEBRON, Md. - The Maryland Department of the Environment has confirmed that a leak was detected in a Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) tank used for poultry waste disposal in Hebron. According to reports the Department has received, the amount is around 100,000 gallons.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Department of Environment water compliance program both responded to the leak.
The DAF reportedly flowed into nearby wetlands. The Department of the Environment said it is monitoring the cleanup, which is being conducted by a contractor hired by the tank’s owner.
The Department also said it is providing oversight and guidance on the removal of the tank’s contents from the wetlands. Further guidance on wetland restoration will also reportedly be provided. Wicomico County government officials have been alerted.
The tank is located at the corner of Riggin Road and Porter Mill Road. As we have previously reported, the tank has been a source of contention for neighbors.
This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.