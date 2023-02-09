TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines.
The agency said the aircraft will be visible during these inspections through Sunday, February 12th. The Department assured the public they are aware of the helicopter and that there is no need to call 911 or local police about the helicopter.