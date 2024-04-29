MILFORD, Del.- The Parson Thorne Mansion, a longstanding symbol of Milford's heritage, is on the brink of a new chapter as it undergoes renovations.
Built in the 1700s, the mansion is proudly listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Once a workspace for former Delaware Governor William Burton, the Milford Historical Society would like to turn the mansion into a home museum.
Recent refurbishments, including a fresh coat of paint and roof repairs, mark the beginning of a comprehensive makeover for the aging landmark. However, according to Ralph Prettyman, President of the Milford Historical Society, there's much more work to be done to ensure preservation.
"As with any old building, it requires a lot of work," Prettyman remarked, explaining how repairs made several years ago only hold up so long.
The vision for extends beyond mere preservation; the Historical Society aims to transform it into a fully functional museum with an on-site director and visitor center. Prettyman expressed enthusiasm for expanding public access and hosting events at the property, viewing it as an underutilized gem within Milford.
Neighbors Anthony and Monica Harris echoed the sentiment, expressing curiosity about the mansion's history and its future role within the community.
"It is always helpful to have other people come in with fresh ideas and new energies," Prettyman added, acknowledging the importance of community involvement in the preservation effort.
Funding for the project has been facilitated by Delaware's State Preservation Fund and the Community Reinvestment Fund, supporting various preservation initiatives undertaken thus far.
An upcoming antique show scheduled for Saturday will offer a glimpse inside the mansion, with a nominal $1 admission fee granting access to the grounds and tours of the house, with proceeds contributing to ongoing preservation work.