OCEAN PINES, Md. -- On Friday, the 81st anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Friends of the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, law enforcement leaders, and Ocean Pines first responders gathered to honor World War II hero and longtime Ocean Pines resident George Kerchner.
Kerchner was a Baltimore native who enlisted in the US Army in June 1942. He joined the 2nd Ranger Battalion in Dec. 1943 and began training for what General Omar Bradley called “… the toughest of any task assigned on June 6, 1944."
"It's amazing, his story and doing a mission where they believe it was a suicide mission, and he was a survivor of it," says Rick Farr of the Ocean Pines Association.
Kerchner and his fellow Rangers, under the command of Col. James Rudder, were to climb 100-foot cliffs under heavy German fire, then destroy six large German guns which were in position to fire down upon both Utah and Omaha beaches, as well as the sea lanes approaching the Allied landing zones.
While still on the beach, Kerchner assumed command of D Company when his fellow officers were either killed or severely wounded.
"His bravery under fire to capture that 155-millimeter machine gun with overwhelming odds against him coming back; it shows the tenacity of the American spirit," says Ocean Pines Association President Stuart Lakernick.
Kerchner was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross for the brave act.
He was also recognized Thursday for his achievements on Delmarva. Kerchner was a founding member of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department.
"Ocean Pines has been decreed one of the safest communities in the state of Maryland," says Jeff Heavner. "It all starts with safety, and George was part of that."
A paver engraved with Kerchner's name, accolades, and the location of that D-Day mission - Pointe du Hoc - was placed in the veterans memorial grounds for all to see.
Kerchner died in 2012, just five days short of his 94th birthday.