Rehoboth Beach Christmas Tree

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Rehoboth Beach has hit a holiday snag for the second year in a row after Wednesday night's high winds blew over this year's 40-foot Christmas tree. 

According to a social media post from city officials, the overnight wind was strong enough that a ring on the tree's anchor snapped at the weld. As of 9 a.m. on November 21st, the city says crews were on the scene to reset the tree. Damage to the sidewalk was reportedly limited.

Last year, the city's Christmas tree snapped while being lifted off a trailer.

