DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Trees are a valuable commodity in Dewey Beach, where saline soils in some areas make it difficult for them to grow.
For years, Dewey Beach has had a strict ordinance that regulated the removal and replacement of trees, known as Chapter 173 of the Municipal Code.
However, the fines assessed under that ordinance did not have the intended effect.
"What we found was if somebody took a tree down without a permit, it was a five hundred dollar fine, and some of the folks were just paying the five hundred dollar fine and taking the tree down," said Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper.
That's why the Dewey Beach Town Council is considering much harsher penalties for tree removal violations at the town council meeting on April 12, 2024.
The proposed changes call for a $1,000 fine, plus $1,000 per month the violation is not resolved with the town.
One Dewey neighbor said the proposed changes are good for homeowners in town.
"A shade tree on your property, increases the value of your property by twenty five thousand or more," said neighbor Roger Mallet. "So I think if you looked at your property values, you may think twice about cutting down that beautiful tree.
Neighbor Phil Winkler also supports the changes, but hopes the town aggressively publicizes the changed penalties, should they be approved, after another neighbor unknowingly violated the current ordinance and was fined.
"[He] cut down some branches off his tree that were banging against his house in the wind, and he got penalized; he didn't know anything about it, either," Winkler said.
The Town Council will discuss and possibly vote on the proposed changes to Chapter 173 at its meeting on April 12, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the Dewey Beach LifeSaving Station at 1 Dagsworthy Avenue.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to express their opinions about the proposal.