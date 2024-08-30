CAMBRIDGE, MD. - About two years ago, the old Dorchester General Hospital in Cambridge was torn down. Before the demolition in September 2022, artwork and plaques from inside the hospital were put into storage. Those who remember walking the halls might recognize the portraits, plaques, or even the original chapel pews that have now found a new home at the Dorchester County Historical Society.
Historic Artifacts from Old Dorchester General Hospital Find New Home at Historical Society
- Lauren Miller
-
- Updated
Lauren Miller
Video Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Weather
WBOC Morning Weather August 31 2024 More weatherWBOC Morning Weather August 31 2024
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Salisbury Teacher Killed in Caroline County Crash Tuesday
-
Shooting Incident Under Investigation in Kent County
-
'Epic Adventure:' Basking Shark Comes Within Feet of Boat off Ocean City Coast
-
One Arrested in Connection to January Bay Bridge Crash
-
Coast Guard Searching for Missing Boater Offshore Rehoboth Bay