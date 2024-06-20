DOVER, Del.- Two historic buildings on S Bradford Street, located in Dover's historic district and each about 100 years old, are slated for demolition. Despite opposition from the city’s Historic Commission, plans are underway to replace them with a four-story parking garage.
Diane Laird of the Downtown Dover Partnership defends the decision, citing the necessity for additional parking. "We will need additional parking and it is really the ideal location," Laird said.
This decision contradicts the Dover Historic Commission's recommendation to preserve the buildings. Nathan Attard, president of the Friends of Old Dover, argues that there were alternative solutions. "There is potential to build the garage behind these houses," he said, criticizing the Planning Commission for not allowing public comment at their recent meeting. "The Friends of Old Dover are very upset by not being able to speak."
Laird maintains that the demolition is essential for the success of the downtown master plan. "Unfortunately, to gain something, we often have to sacrifice something else. It is a challenging decision," she said.
Attard, however, is perplexed by the decision to disregard the Historic Commission's suggestions. "The Historic District Commission is really charged to say we want to keep these buildings in place because back in 1990 the City Council said we want to keep this part of town looking like this so we can tell our story, and it is just a sad day when their decision gets overturned."
The Downtown Dover Partnership assures that the new structure will incorporate elements reflecting the Victorian history of the area. They also note that the buildings are contaminated with asbestos and believe demolition is the best way to clean up these sites and pave the way for new development.