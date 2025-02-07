ST. MICHAELS, MD - A historic home tied to a successful Black entrepreneur of the early 20th century will soon be restored, thanks to a state grant awarded to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
The museum recently received a $242,000 grant from the state of Maryland to preserve the home of William Coulbourne, who, along with his business partner Frederick Jewett, built a seafood packing plant in 1902 near the property.
At the time, oyster packing was the primary focus, as crab meat would spoil in the summer.
"And most oyster companies in the off-season would pack fruits and vegetables, but not Coulbourne and Jewett," said Pete Lesher, chief historian of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
The two entrepreneurs were among the first to pack crab meat commercially and are credited with developing the crab meat grading system still used today.
"Regular, which was ungraded crab meat. Claw, special shredded up, back fin, and lump. And if you go to the grocery store today, what are you buying? Probably back fin and lump," Lesher said.
What makes their story remarkable, Lesher noted, is the time period in which they succeeded.
"Think about these African American entrepreneurs in the early 20th century. This is— they're coming in the same time that Maryland is passing its Jim Crow laws, that segregation is becoming the law of the land. You can't have Black passengers on a white railroad coach or in white steamboat accommodations. Everything was really tough," he said.
The museum will use the grant to restore the home’s exterior, ensuring its preservation as a piece of local and Black history.
"Seafood's very important. It's a native industry here, and it's something that will continue to thrive," said Kelly Haddaway, owner of Captain’s Cottage, an antique shop in St. Michaels.
The museum also plans to use the funds to create an education center dedicated to the history and contributions of Black watermen.