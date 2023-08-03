LEWES, Del.-The Historic Lewes Farmers Market has just announced that it is moving the Historic Lewes Farmers Market just this Saturday, August 5, from 8am to noon, to the Lewes Elementary School Parking lot at 820 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE.
All Tomato Festival Activities, including the Heirloom Restaurant Demo at 10am, the Biggest Tomato at the Market Contest, and the Guess the Number of Tomatoes in the Jar Contest, will still be held. Customers are encouraged to walk or bike to the school if able. The entrance to the Market for walkers and bikers is off Savannah Road. Limited parking near the Lewes Elementary School is available at the school's bus loop parking lot off of Sussex Drive–with coned off handicap accessible parking spaces. Additional street parking is available on Sussex Drive and Savannah Road.