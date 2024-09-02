pride of baltimore

CAMBRIDGE, MD- The Pride of Baltimore II drops anchor in Cambridge, offering a glimpse into the past with free deck tours.

The Pride of Baltimore II, an 1812 replica vessel, is spending its last day in Cambridge providing residents and visitors with a unique opportunity to explore maritime history.

This marks the ship’s first visit to Cambridge since 2021, attracting many visitors eager to experience its historic charm.

Joe Cook, a first-time visitor, expressed his enthusiasm about sailing this piece of history.

“This is my first time on this boat—my first time sailing. It’s just a wonderful experience. I was impressed by the size of the boat, the size of the sails, and how it all works together.”

The Pride of Baltimore II has journeyed around the globe, but for crew members like Jeremy Lawrence, docking in the Chesapeake Bay holds a special significance.

“I grew up near the Chesapeake Bay and in the Chesapeake region. This vessel represents a particular place and time, and it’s pretty cool to sail on this ship in my home waters. It’s iconic for the Chesapeake.”

Visitors to the ship are invited to take advantage of free deck tours, which provide insight into the vessel’s history and its role in the War of 1812. 

Renee Senos, a visitor of this ship, emphasized the educational value of such interactive experiences.

“A working ship like this, where people can visit, sail, and learn about the history of the Chesapeake, offers a different experience compared to just walking on land. Being able to see the workmanship and understand how people lived and worked on the water is invaluable.”

The Pride of Baltimore II will set sail tomorrow and continue its tour of the Chesapeake region through November. Click here to see the ships full schedule.