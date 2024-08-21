SALISBURY, MD. - The Wicomico County Council officially approved a historical marker commemorating a speech Frederick Douglass gave in 1880 at the old courthouse.
The marker will be a bronze sign placed on the old courthouse's front lawn. The project was greenlit back in June, and garnered unanimous approval at Tuesday's council meeting.
At the meeting, Wicomico County Director of Administration Bunky Luffman led the discussion on the project.
"I think the sign's appropriate and sort of a celebratory sign in front of the courthouse," Luffman said.
The Preservation Trust of Wicomico were leading organizers on the project. President Aleta Davis told WBOC that she's incredibly excited to move forward with the project.
"I can't wait to see it," Davis said. "It'll be almost three years by the time it gets done, and it'll just be great to see what it looks like when it's completed."
Davis said the Trust reached it's $3500 donation goal for the sign, and that she plans to order it within the week.
Davis said she has received positive support from the community on the project.
"It's about the way people in the area feel about just getting such a wonderful sign put here to commemorate a bigger than life person," Davis said.
Davis said she hopes Douglass' sign inspires people every time they look at it.
"Just keep going until you achieve what you want. He did it all without malice or unkindness in any way. He just kept on going," Davis said.
Douglass' original speech at the courthouse was made to fundraise for a local church, which is now the Chipman Cultural Center.
Davis said they hope to have the marker placed on the lawn by the end of September, with a ceremony for it's unveiling.
Davis said this is the first of ten to twelve markers the Trust hopes to put around Salisbury to signify places of historical significance.
Those interested in learning more or donating to future projects can visit the Preservation Trust of Wicomico's website.