EDEN, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on various charges including assault and firearm-related offenses following a hit and run incident Wednesday.
Worcester County Deputies say they were first called to McGrath Road in Eden to assist the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in locating a driver who had fled from a crash just before 4 p.m. on May 1st.
According to police, their search led to them discovering two victims who had been assaulted and they had been shot at from a nearby residence. The Sheriff’s Office says a perimeter was established and the suspects were instructed to exit the home and were arrested.
Benjamin Pennewell, 44, of Eden was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and several firearms related charges. He was taken to the Worcester County Jail on no bond.
James William Savage, 19, of Salisbury, was charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. Savage was also taken to the Worcester County Jail with bond denied.
Lisa Renee Savage, 51, of Eden, was arrested on once charge of malicious destruction of property and released on her own recognizance.