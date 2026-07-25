SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Seaford man on Friday.
They say around 2 p.m., a bicyclist was riding on Woodpecker Road, west of Butler Branch Road, in Seaford. At the same time, an unknown vehicle was driving on Woodpecker Road, approaching the bicyclist. Police say for reasons being investigated, the vehicle hit the bicyclist and drove away.
The 73-year-old man was dead at the scene, according to DSP.
The road was closed for four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. Police sat they will continue to investigate the crash.