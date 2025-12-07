SALISBURY, M.d. - Wicomico County got their cowboy hats and holiday gear out today for the 79th annual Christmas parade in Salisbury. The theme of this year's event was Holly Jolly Hoedown.
Thousands of Wicomico County residents came out in droves this morning to see the floats drive by. There were live performances from local schools, like the Mardela High School warrior marching band and the Wicomico Middle School band. Santa Claus even made an early appearance to Salisbury on a fire truck to wave to everyone.
"For 79 years, for us to still be going strong, and we grow every single year, is amazing," says parade committee member Jamie Nichols. "It's great to see the community all come together around the parade every year and all of the many people that come out. So, it's a lot of joyous fun right in the holiday season."
The parade was hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, the oldest, continually-active, community service, social, and leadership training organization for young professionals in Maryland.
"I love seeing the joy on everybody's faces.... we're walking down, and we're like 'here comes Santa,' and everybody's like 'oh my god it's Santa!,'... that is like one of the most fulfilling things in the world," says Nichols.
There were some Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts with floats, the Humane Society of Wicomico County proudly walked some dogs in the parade, and Salisbury mayor Randy Taylor even walked, tossing out some candy to people watching. Plus, WBOC's own Hunter Landon emceed the parade this year.
Nichols teases next year's parade, which will be marking year 80 of the Wicomico County event. "It's gonna be a big one and gonna be a lot of fun."