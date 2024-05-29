LAUREL, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday morning in Laurel.
At approximately 6am on May 29th, troopers responded to a house on the 32000 block of Old Stage Road in Laurel for a home invasion report.
DSP say when officials arrived, they learned that two suspects entered the house, tied the victim up, and assaulted him with what appeared to be a gun. There were minor injuries caused to the victim, according to state police.
The suspects ran from the residence with an undisclosed amount of money and property. The victim was able to get to the front door and call to a passing car for help.
Delaware State Police say there is no surveillance footage available at this time and that the suspects are unknown. Anyone with information is urge to contact DSP at (302) 752-3812.