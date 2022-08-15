DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers contacted residents of the area. It was determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting but that an occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle were struck as a result of the gunfire. Witnesses reported that the suspects possibly fled in a red vehicle.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.