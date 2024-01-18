SALISBURY, Md.- One Wicomico County homeless shelter is sounding the alarm when it comes to children. Christian Shelter Director Anthony Dickerson says they are noticing more children seeking shelter within the last 12 months.
“Childhood homelessness is definitely on the rise. We have been inundated with calls from families. We’re seeing more families that are suffering homelessness that we’ve had to turn away because we just did not have the space or the capacity,” said Dickerson. “We have about 33 children that are homeless here at the shelter. It wasn’t as many last year and we’re starting to see an increase of those children being without a place to stay.
Keith Hinmon and Neshe Jones are staying at the Christian Shelter with their 12 year old daughter. They worry how homelessness has impacted her.
“Mentally, it has affected them, and it stresses them to the point where they are children and they’re learning how to deal with stuff that grown people you know have to deal with, but it’s a blessing that they’re not on the streets,” said Hinmon.
Community Support Specialist at the Wicomico County Public Library Cristi Richardson says she has also seen a rise of homelessness among youth in Wicomico County.
“We see a lot of youth here at the library. We have a regular family coming in here with three kids that have not been able to be sheltered because everywhere is full and we can’t send them anywhere,” said Richardson.
Richardson and Dickerson say the issue goes back to the increased cost of living.
“Rent has tremendously been escalated and you know families just can’t afford to live and really to meet the monthly rent,” said Dickerson.
Richardson agrees.
“People are paying over 30 percent of their income to live in places that they just can't afford," said Richardson.
Despite the challenges, Hinmon says he is hopeful for his family.
“Homelessness can be overcome, and it can be conquered because it’s not something that you just let beat you down and keep you down. It’s something that you have to fight to overcome,” said Hinmon.
Hinmon says right now he and his family are working on securing a car and more stable housing.