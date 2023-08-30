DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a Dover man's death as a homicide.
Officials say around 6:30 Wednesday morning, troopers responded to the Isaac Branch Greenway trail in the area of South Bay Road and President Drive for a reported dead man near the wood line. Troopers say they found 63 year-old Mark Garrett dead with blunt forces injuries. Officials say due to the unknown circumstances surrounding Garrett's death, the Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Detectives are attempted to determine Garrett's activities on the day before his death.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.