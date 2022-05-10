SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating as a homicide the death of a Salisbury man whose body was found in Wicomico County.
Twenty-three-year-old Craig Polk Jr.'s body was discovered earlier this month on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road outside of Salisbury. His body was taken to the Office to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and formal identification. His death was ruled a homicide and the manner of death was by gunshot.
According to a preliminary investigation, Polk’s body was discovered shortly before 7 p.m. on May 3. Wicomico County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene first. Maryland State Police homicide detectives then took over the investigation. Polk was last seen alive on Feb. 25 and was reported missing to police the following day.
No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.