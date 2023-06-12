PITTSVILLE, Md. -- Monday, June 12th, 2023, was a day to remember fallen officer, Corporal Glenn Hilliard. It marked the one year anniversary of when Hilliard was shot and killed in Pittsville, Maryland while in the line of duty.
On Monday morning, several local law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family of the Hilliard's, all gathered at Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin. There, a portion of Route 611 was dedicated to Corporal Hilliard.
Two brand new 9-foot long brown signs were installed along the highway. With big white letters that stand out against the darker colored background, Hilliard's name will now be difficult for any driver to miss.
For Tashica Hilliard, Corporal Hilliard's wife, the dedication and the signs themselves are important for a few different reasons. Number one is the location.
"We're kind of in my backyard, these signs, and the community is able to see these signs everyday as they drive through just like me," said Hilliard.
The second reason is the timing.
"This day is extra special being the one year anniversary of his death, it's extra special to me and my family, it's very sentimental but it's an honor to Glenn," said Hilliard.
Delegate Wayne Hartman had the idea to dedicate a portion of Route 611 while attending Corporal Hilliard's funeral.
"I said we need to dedicate a portion of highway to Corporal Hilliard so that people never forget the sacrifice that he and his family made for protecting and serving our community," said Hartman. "That's how it started."
A few months later, that idea became reality.
"It's a true testament to what kind of man he was and what he meant to this entire community," said Sheriff Lewis, Wicomico County Sheriff. "Not just in Wicomico County, but he was a beloved man by Worcester County as well and down in Somerset where he worked for the Crisfield Police Department."
Two new signs on Route 611, helping to keep the memory of Corporal Hilliard alive.
"Just that symbol of yes, I was here and yes, I will be here forever," said Hilliard.
The day capped off in Wicomico County, with a vigil at the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department. It was only fitting, that the ceremony was held at the corner of Gumboro Road and what is now Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way.
But, this was more of a celebration of life than a somber occasion. Corporal Hilliard's father-in-law, Theophilus Hobbs, said it's how their church teaches people to handle death.
"When someone passes on, we celebrate life and we continue to do that, to celebrate their life," said Hobbs. "To think of all the good and happy things that they meant to us and remembering and sharing those amongst ourselves."
One group showing their support was the Hogs and Heroes Foundation. One member, Steven Hannon, said these events are right up their alley.
"I'm a retired police officer myself, so this is very, very near and dear to my heart to come out and show support for this, and not just me but every single one of my brothers and sisters that are here today," said Hannon.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza spoke a few words of encouragement.
"To Glenn, to Tashica, to all the Hilliard family, we love you, you inspire us, so let's live it together as a shore community," said Carozza.
State's Attorney Jamie Dykes then gave an emotional look back to that harrowing night.
"The love, the devotion and the selflessness exhibited by all those who responded," said Dykes. "My first response was here and many of the faces I see were the faces I saw that night when we didn't know what to do."
It was a day filled with plenty of emotions, but it was a day that had one single goal in mind: Celebrate the life and legacy of Corporal Glenn Hilliard.