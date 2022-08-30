HOOPER ISLAND, Md. - The U.S. General Services Administration has announced the opening of the online auction sale of the Hooper Island Lighthouse.
The federal government is searching for a new steward to purchase the lighthouse, located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland's portion of the Chesapeake Bay.
Hooper Island Light is a caisson (sparkplug) lighthouse built in 1902. The lighthouse stands in 18 feet of water with a focal plane height of 63 feet. The lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 2, 2002.
The property is subject to:
- The United States Coast Guard’s continued operation and maintenance as an aid to navigation on the lighthouse.
- Historic preservation covenants of the lighthouse.
- The execution of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the United States Navy. The lighthouse is located within a Navy-controlled surface danger area. For safety purposes, the successful bidder will be required to enter into an MOA that governs when access is prohibited.
The online auction began Aug. 8, 2022. Those interested in bidding are required to register in advance and submit a $5,000 registration deposit. The starting opening bid is set at $15,000. Inspection of the structure must be done from a safe distance. Tying off to, climbing, anchoring to or trespassing on the property is strictly prohibited due to safety concerns.
Investors are encouraged to begin their buyer due diligence now. The deadline to register and place a bid is Sept. 21, 2022.
Investors can register to bid on this auction at www.RealEstateSales.gov.