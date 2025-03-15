SALISBURY, MD - Piemondt Airlines invited hopeful aviation trainees to their Dispatcher Trainee Program Meet and Greet on Saturday. Individuals got to learn about dispatcher roles and airline operations.
On Saturday, Piedmont Airlines, at the Salisbury Airport, invited individuals interested in dispatcher roles to learn more about the airline's training program and aviation opportunities.
Attendees met with recruiters and dispatchers to learn more about dispatch training before submitting their application for the trainee program that begins this spring. They were also able to take a tour of Piedmont's Operational Control Center.
There were 60 participants at today's meet and greet event. Jason Culver, the Director of the Operations Control Center at airline, says the event allows those interested in the field to learn about what dispatchers do and how they work with and among other aviation sectors. Culver says, "There is a lot that happens in this building, right here in Salisbury"..."Communication between the maintenance people, the crew people, and being able to put that all together and run a safe operation is really what we are looking for."
Piedmont officials say they are looking for local talent with general knowledge of the weather, being task-orientated, and being able to work through stressful situations. Culver says, "They don't have to be an expert. We're going to train them and give them their FAA certificate. When they come out of the training, we're going to train them the Piedmont regulations that we have, and the policies that we follow"..."Hopefully they get trained here, they're local here, they stay here, and they retire here at Piedmont."
The Piedmont Dispatch Trainee Program begins on April 21st, where trainees go through a dispatch certification course. Piedmont says once trainees obtain their certificates, they transition into a full-time dispatcher role and begin on-the-job training.