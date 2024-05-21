MARYLAND - The annual spawning migration of horseshoe crabs is underway on Delmarva, with the ancient animals returning in droves to the beaches to lay their eggs in the sand.
According to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the migration normally occurs from May through July along the Atlantic coast and peaks with high tides coinciding with the full and new moons in May and June. DNR says the migration is believed to be the oldest and largest wildlife migration on the planet.
Spawning female horseshoe crabs deposit, on average, 20,000 eggs in the sand. DNR says these eggs provide natural sustenance for migratory shorebirds. Once hatched, the larvae are also an important food source for striped bass, American eel, flounder, and young Atlantic loggerhead turtles.
Horseshoe crabs are also valuable to humans, with their blood used in biomedical research.
Maryland’s DNR says the best opportunity to see the horseshoe crabs are in the evening around the new and full moons in June. The best spots for observation include Sunset Park near the Ocean CityInlet and around the Chesapeake. Spawning sites can be found on the Horseshoe Crab Volunteer Angler Survey website. DNR and the Maryland Coastal Bays Program monitors the migration and encourage the public to report horseshoe cab sightings and spawning activity on the survey.