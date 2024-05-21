Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.