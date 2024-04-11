DELAWARE– State Reps. Franklin Cooke (D-16) and William Bush (D-29) introduced a bill to expand mobile sports betting in the First State.
HB-365 emerged from the Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group – a bipartisan task force formed in the House in 2023.
The bill would introduce more options for competitive mobile sports wagering – allowing casinos to partner with multiple sports books.
Supporters say the bill would benefit both marketplace competition and state revenue.
“The addition of online sports betting in the First State means additional revenue will benefit programs for the treatment, education and assistance of compulsive gamblers and problem gambling,” Cooke said. “We’re talking about $400,000 or 3.5% of the processed returned to the state for funding these programs. Those dollars will go a long way.”
Licensed internet sports lottery operators must pay $500,000 for a five-year license – and must return 18% of monthly adjusted gross sports lottery receipts for allocation to the Lottery Office, according to Cooke.
An additional 1.5% of monthly proceeds will be allocated under the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission or Delaware Harness Racing Commission.
Licensing fees will go toward the General Fund, according to a press release.
HB-365 was assigned to the House Administration Committee for consideration. The committee is expected to hold a hearing within the next twelve legislative days, according to the General Assembly.